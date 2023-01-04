Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $175.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.56.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Ecolab stock opened at $147.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.40. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

