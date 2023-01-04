EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Fujitsu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $23.45 billion 3.44 $1.73 billion N/A N/A Fujitsu $31.95 billion 0.82 $1.63 billion $1.69 15.72

Analyst Ratings

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fujitsu.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus target price of $173.80, suggesting a potential upside of 93.03%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 5.63% 11.85% 6.34%

Dividends

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fujitsu pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats Fujitsu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions; and Transitions Signature Gen 8 photochromic lens, as well as develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses and Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, and SolarShield brands; Reebok, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Nine West, Dockers, French Connection, Ironman, Rawlings, Bodyglove, Panama Jack, Marvel, and Disney; Bolon, Molsion, Qina, and Prosun brands; and Mujosh and Aojo brands. It has a network of 490 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

