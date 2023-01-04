Financial Review: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) versus Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudflare and Ubisoft Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $656.43 million 21.54 -$260.31 million ($0.70) -61.46 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.49 $91.95 million N/A N/A

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -25.16% -27.82% -7.18% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Cloudflare and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cloudflare has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cloudflare and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 11 9 0 2.45 Ubisoft Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40

Cloudflare currently has a consensus price target of $82.04, indicating a potential upside of 90.71%. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus price target of $46.13, indicating a potential upside of 713.49%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Cloudflare.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

