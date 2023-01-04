Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $151.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

SPOT opened at $81.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $246.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,325.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

