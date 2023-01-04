Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $151.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

SPOT opened at $81.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $246.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,325.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.