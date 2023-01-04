Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $24.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wabash National Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.70. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

