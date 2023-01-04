Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

