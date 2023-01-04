Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Price Performance

ABMD opened at $381.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.37. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 2.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 244.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

