Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Declines By 12.2%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
Shares of NABZY opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.
National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.2429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Further Reading
