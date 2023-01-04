Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Declines By 12.2%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NABZY opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.2429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Several analysts have commented on NABZY shares. Macquarie raised National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

