The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF) Short Interest Update

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Planting Hope Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MYLKF opened at 0.39 on Wednesday. Planting Hope has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.45.

Planting Hope Company Profile

The Planting Hope Company, Inc produces health-based foods and snacks in the United States and Canada. It develops, launches, and scales nutritious consumer packaged foods and beverages. The company provides sesamemilk under the Hope & Sesame name; veggie chips under the Mozaics name; and nutritious plant-based snack products under the Veggicopia name.

