The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF) Short Interest Update

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Planting Hope Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MYLKF opened at 0.39 on Wednesday. Planting Hope has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.45.
Planting Hope Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planting Hope (MYLKF)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Planting Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planting Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.