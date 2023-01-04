Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.75 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.31) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.32) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.04) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.39) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Metro Trading Up 1.2 %

Metro stock opened at €8.50 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.15 ($6.54) and a 12 month high of €11.60 ($12.34).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

