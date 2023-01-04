Head to Head Contrast: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) versus Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 9.30 $29.00 million N/A N/A Federated Hermes $1.30 billion 2.55 $270.29 million $2.74 13.61

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

78.8% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 31.96% 21.50% Federated Hermes 18.05% 25.31% 13.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes 1 1 2 0 2.25

Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.48%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.29, meaning that its share price is 729% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

