HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) versus Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Transocean and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Transocean alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 0 3 4 0 2.57 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean presently has a consensus target price of $4.52, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

55.2% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Transocean and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.56 billion 1.22 -$592.00 million ($0.80) -5.40 HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -20.50% -3.74% -2.03% HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Transocean beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.