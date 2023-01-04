Analyzing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Seacoast Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.74 million 3.21 $2.62 million $0.25 37.52 OceanFirst Financial $394.02 million 3.23 $110.08 million $1.90 11.34

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Seacoast Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 8.28% 2.70% 0.29% OceanFirst Financial 26.95% 8.52% 1.06%

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank and Mount Laurel; 46 additional branch offices and four deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City, the Philadelphia area, Baltimore, and Boston. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

