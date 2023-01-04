Contrasting Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) & Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kona Grill alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Denny’s 23.78% -58.33% 7.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kona Grill and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 3 1 0 2.25

Denny’s has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Denny’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Denny’s $398.17 million 1.37 $78.07 million $1.67 5.70

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Summary

Denny’s beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

(Get Rating)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.