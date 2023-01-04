Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 728.0 days.

Melexis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. Melexis has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Melexis from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

