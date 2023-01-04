MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance
MPZZF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
