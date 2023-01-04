Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,700 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.3 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

