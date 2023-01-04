Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Increases By 9.2%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 958,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Mapfre Stock Performance

MPFRF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPFRF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mapfre from €1.73 ($1.84) to €1.85 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Grupo Santander raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mapfre from €1.77 ($1.88) to €1.75 ($1.86) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mapfre from €1.52 ($1.62) to €1.60 ($1.70) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

