Head to Head Analysis: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89% Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 4 0 2.38 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus price target of $196.00, indicating a potential upside of 896.95%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.28 $2.95 billion N/A N/A Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $17.19 billion 2.79 $4.18 billion N/A N/A

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

Risk & Volatility

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail division offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. Its Australia Commercial division provides asset financing for small business owners, medium and large commercial customers, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for small, medium, and large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

