Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $20.89

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

