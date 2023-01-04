Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $81.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,836,000.

GWRE stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.20. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile



Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

