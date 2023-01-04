Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) PT at $4.79

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.
WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Wipro Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE WIT opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
