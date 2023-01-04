Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

