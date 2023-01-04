Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $4.33

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. HUYA has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $87,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

