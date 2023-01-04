Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HA. Cowen reduced their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $594,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hawaiian by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 80.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 665.8% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $508.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.