Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $21.06

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Infosys by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 69.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after purchasing an additional 731,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

