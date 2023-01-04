Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $28.22

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.