Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $66.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA opened at $45.75 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.