Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $12.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fastly Trading Down 1.3 %

FSLY opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $36.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $148,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,680,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,748,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $148,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,680,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,748,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

