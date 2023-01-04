Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $5.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESVIF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of ESVIF opened at $2.32 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.