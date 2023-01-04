Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $67.17

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,641. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $476.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.