StockNews.com Downgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPB. Barclays cut Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of TPB opened at $21.66 on Monday. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

