First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First United’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in First United by 81.5% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First United by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

