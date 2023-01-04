Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of GEOS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.88.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
