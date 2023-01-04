Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of GEOS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

