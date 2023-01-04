Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

About Innodata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

