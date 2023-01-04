Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Orthofix Medical Stock Up 4.0 %
OFIX stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $36.13.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.