Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 4.0 %

OFIX stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

