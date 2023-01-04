Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

MMSI opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

