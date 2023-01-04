MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

