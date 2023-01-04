RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 26.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

