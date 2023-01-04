RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 26.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.27.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.