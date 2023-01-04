ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $243.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
