ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $243.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Prosight Management LP grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,221 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

