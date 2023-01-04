Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Trading Down 4.6 %

VCYT opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,715 shares of company stock worth $2,546,659. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 131,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 600.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 126,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.