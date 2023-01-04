Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €118.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Safran in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, October 17th.

EPA:SAF opened at €118.00 ($125.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.42. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($98.26).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

