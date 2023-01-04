Reviewing Lanvin Group (LANV) and Its Rivals

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 20.91 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.70

Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lanvin Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 892 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Risk & Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

