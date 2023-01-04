Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €27.08 ($28.81) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.00. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($85.11).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

