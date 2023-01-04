MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($255.32) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($212.77) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($241.49) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($254.26) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €209.40 ($222.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €194.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €181.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($158.72) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($235.21).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.