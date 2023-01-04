TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) versus SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Head-To-Head Review

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 2.22 -$58.70 million $0.40 43.30 SciPlay $606.10 million 3.30 $19.30 million $0.70 22.66

SciPlay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TaskUs. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.63% 10.58% 5.31% SciPlay 2.66% 6.51% 5.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TaskUs and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TaskUs and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63 SciPlay 1 3 5 0 2.44

TaskUs currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.51%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than SciPlay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TaskUs has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TaskUs beats SciPlay on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.