Contrasting Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 2.86% 35.59% 4.37% Mondee N/A N/A -1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daseke and Mondee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.56 billion 0.23 $56.00 million $0.68 8.29 Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

41.2% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Daseke and Mondee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00

Daseke currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. Mondee has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than Mondee.

Summary

Daseke beats Mondee on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,623 company-owned tractors and 2,074 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,266 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

