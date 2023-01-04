Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Financial Analysis

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Wayne Savings Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $24.42 million 2.42 $7.44 million $3.61 7.48 Malvern Bancorp $37.33 million 3.60 $6.95 million $0.92 19.14

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Malvern Bancorp. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malvern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.67% 17.91% 1.28% Malvern Bancorp 18.62% 4.79% 0.64%

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, and Washingtonville, Ohio. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About Malvern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. The company also provides loans, such as commercial construction and real estate loans, consumer loans, unsecured overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit; residential mortgages; and one- to four-family first mortgage loans, as well as investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. In addition, it offers life and health insurance, long term care, automobile, homeowners, and liability insurance services. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.