Contrasting Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) & Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digi International and Wearable Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Digi International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International $388.23 million 3.29 $19.38 million $0.54 66.35 Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.3% of Digi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Digi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digi International and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International 4.99% 8.81% 4.96% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Digi International and Wearable Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digi International presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.17%. Given Digi International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digi International is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Summary

Digi International beats Wearable Devices on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc. engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions. The IoT Solutions segment includes managed network-as a-service business via acquisition of Ventus Wireless, LLC, and affiliated entities and SmartSense by Digi business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, MN.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Rating)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.