Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 3.86 $651.64 million $3.12 27.23 EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.52 $8.65 million $0.00 -3,383,000.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akamai Technologies and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 EVO Payments 0 4 1 0 2.20

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $109.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.37%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 14.12% 16.00% 8.47% EVO Payments 2.05% -12.11% 5.83%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats EVO Payments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider. It also offers value added solutions, such as gateway solutions, online hosted payments page capabilities prevention and management reporting, loyalty programs, mobile-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing and settlement. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

